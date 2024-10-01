Iowan who co-starred in ‘American Pickers’ has died at age 58

An Iowan who became a reality TV star on the hit show “American Pickers” has died.

Fifty-eight-year-old Frank Fritz, a Davenport native, died last night according to the administrator of a public Facebook page called Frank Fritz Friends. American Pickers co-host Mike Wolfe posted a tribute on Instagram, calling Frank “a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny.” American Pickers launched in 2010 and Wolfe said few “would have ever dreamed the two would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in their adventures.” Wolfe, along with other friends, were with Fritz last night and Wolfe said after sharing so many miles together, he was “blessed that he was there when Fritz took one last journey home.”

Danielle Colby, who also appeared on American Pickers, referred to Fritz as “road dog” in a post on Instagram, and said she’ll miss his “ability to make everyone laugh”…and “those little glimpses of vulnerability from time to time.”

Fritz had several health issues and had not been on the program since 2020. He suffered a stroke in July of 2022. Fritz spoke with Radio Iowa a decade ago about being a life-long “picker” who started collecting rocks and beer cans as a boy. “I was a fire inspector for 20-some years and that was able to get me on the road a lot and got me into about 1600-1800 places a year,” Fritz told Radio Iowa in 2014, “so I was always collecting stuff on the road, too, you know.”

Fritz said his favorite items to “pick” during his adventures were toys, advertising and motorcycles. Fritz bought his first Harley when he was 15 and, by 2014, he had a collection of “at least 70” motorcycles. “My problem for having so many bikes is I like all types. I’ve never been a one brand rider, but I like dirt bikes and I like on-off, you know, dual purpose bikes and I like street bikes, ” Fritz told Radio Iowa. “Never been into the fast bikes too much for the fact that I’m kind of a short guy and they’re just too tall for me.”

In January of 2023, the History Channel aired an episode of American Pickers titled “Frank Almighty” that was a retrospective of some of his favorite finds. It featured Frank at a toy museum in West Virginia as well as a visit to the home of a drummer of “Ohio Express” — one of Frank’s favorite bands.