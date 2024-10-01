Iowa’s major party leaders tout tonight’s VP debate

The leaders of both of Iowa’s major political parties say tonight’s debate between vice presidential candidates J-D Vance and Tim Walz is an important milestone in the 2024 campaign.

Iowa Democratic Party chairwoman Rita Hart said history shows a V.P. can have major influence. “Depending upon how the administration views the vice president, that vice president can be a very valuable member of the administration,” Hart said, “and can truly do some things that make a difference.”

Gerald Ford is the last vice president to ascend to the presidency, as he took the oath of office when President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974. Eight other vice presidents became president when the president died in office. “God forbid, and I mean that sincerely with both of our presidential candidates, if something would happen to either of them, you are looking at the most powerful human being in the world,” Iowa GOP chair Jeff Kaufmann said. “I think that in and of itself at least merits somebody tuning in for at least half of the debate.”

Democrats are hosting watch parties for tonight’s debate. “I hope people tune in to see this because I do think it is important that we understand these two individuals that are running for this important position,” Hart said.

The chair of the Republican Party of Iowa said the debate could be important in the so-called swing states, like neighboring Wisconsin, where the presidential race is too close to call. “There’s a tightness in at least seven swing states,” Kaufmann said, “and I don’t know that we’ve had a race has the polls this so close and it’s been so clear as to what seven states are going to decide this thing.”

The debate starts at 8 a.m. Iowa time and will last for 90 minutes. It’s hosted by CBS and will be broadcast on multiple channels.