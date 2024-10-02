$165 million investment fund established for 51 SW Iowa communities

A foundation based in Council Bluffs is creating a 165 MILLION dollar investment fund for more than four dozen southwest Iowa communities.

Steve Wild of Missouri Valley, president of the Charles E. Lakin Foundation’s board of directors, said the group’s “Revitalize Southwest Iowa Initiative” aims to reverse the economic and population declines that started in 1900.

“Since then, the exodus has been relentless, leaving behind a trail of shuttered businesses and fading dreams,” Wild said. “Across the river in east central Nebraska, a different narrative unfolds.”

Since 1900, the population in eastern Nebraska — which includes Omaha — has grown by 380%, while the population in six southwest Iowa counties has declined by 17% during that same period. “This difference between our two regions paints a sobering picture,” Wild said. “It’s one we refuse to accept.”

The $165 million will be invested in 23 different accounts for what the foundation calls “anchor cities” and another 28 nearby “member cities.” Each year, five percent of the profits from each investment fund will be distributed as grants. “The profits from these funds will be reinvested year after year and granted back into the community, creating a cycle of growth,” Wild said.

To get a grant, a southwest Iowa city has to line up local donors and a sustainable development plan. In 2025, representatives from groups in Clarinda, Essex, Minden, Oakland and Walnut will hold discussions with the Lakin Foundation about grants focused on housing, child care and educational causes.

Here’s the breakdown of the investment fund distribution:

$33 million for Cass County and its anchor cities Anita, Atlantic, Griswold and member cities Cumberland, Lewis, Massena

$13.6 million for Fremont County and its anchor cities Sidney, Tabor and member cities Farragut, Riverton, Thurman, Imogene, Randolph

$23.8 million for Mills County and its anchor cities Emerson, Glenwood, Malvern and member cities Henderson, Pacific Junction, Silver City, Hastings

$26 million for Montgomery County and its anchor cities Red Oak, Stanton, Villisca and member cities Coburg, Elliot, Grant

$39.3 million for Page County and its anchor cities Clarina, Essex, Shenandoah and member cities Braddyville, College Springs, Hepburn, Shambaugh, Yorktown, Blanchard, Coin, Northboro

$29.275 million Pottawattamie County and its anchor cities of Avoca, Carson, Minden, Neola, Oakland, Treynor, Underwood, Walnut and member cities Macedona, Hancock, McClelland

