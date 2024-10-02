Federal EPA is weighing Sierra Club of Iowa push for cleaner waterways

A top official with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the agency is still reviewing a petition by an environmental group asking for federal authorities to take over enforcement of clean water laws from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The Sierra Club of Iowa petitioned the EPA in July, claiming the state is failing to stop harmful levels of nutrients from reaching waterways.

Bruno Pigott, who leads the EPA Office of Water, says if the agency agrees enforcement in Iowa is falling short, state authorities would have a chance to change course before federal regulators step in.

“We determine whether or not we agree that those are concerns that need to be addressed,” Pigott says, “then we go back to the state, and if we see that those concerns haven’t been addressed, we ask them to take this action.”

Pigott highlighted projects the EPA is helping fund in Iowa to improve water quality, including a $348-million upgrade to the Cedar Rapids wastewater system.

He discussed the petition on the Iowa Public Radio program “River to River.”

(By Grant Gerlock, Iowa Public Radio)