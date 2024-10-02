State Auditor says conservation director misspent Tama County funds

State Auditor Rob Sand has released a report that found nearly $77,000 was “misspent” by the former director of the Tama County Conservation Department.

Stephen Mayne was hired for the job in March of 2021. Sand said on August 1 of last year, the agency’s maintenance staff found a bunch of Menards receipts for an account that wasn’t typically used by the county.

“Department staff notified a county official about that and ultimately receipts from the account indicated that Mr. Mayne had used county funds to make purchases at multiple vendors,” Sand said during an online news conference late this morning. “He was placed on administrative leave later that day.”

Staff in the state auditor’s office reviewed financial transactions for the 29 months Mayne held the position of director at Tama County Conservation.

“We learned through out investigation that in October of 2021, when the maintenance supervisor left employment, Mr. Mayne convinced the Conservation Board that those job duties could be dispersed among the department’s staff,” Sand said. “This removed a layer of oversight and allowed Mr. Mayne to make purchases without the consent or discussion from staff.”

The conservation department was involved in a number of projects in Tama County at the time and county officials told the auditor’s office Mayne was also remodeling his home and at least one other property. Sand said not all expenses and receipts were properly documented and couldn’t be located, so auditors were unable to determine if other purchases were improper.

“Reports like this allow our office to remind people in places of leadership about the importance of oversight,” Sand said. “More than one person has got to be in charge of handling money, looking at receipts, depositing money and running inventory on items that are purchases for public use to make sure they are actually being used for the public.”

Radio Iowa has been unable to reach Mayne. The state auditor’s report has been forwarded to the Tama County Attorney, the Iowa Attorney General and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.