Iowa historical fiction author delves into the state’s bootlegging history

A retired English teacher and author from southwest Iowa is releasing her third book, this time focused on Iowa’s underground moonshining industry during the days of prohibition a century ago.

Ann Hanigan Kotz, a Denison native who now lives in Adel, says “Moonshine By Moonlight” is the product of many months of study about that era.

“As a historical fiction writer, after I get a concept for a book, I just start to dig into all of the research,” Hanigan Kotz says, “and so with each of my books, I put together a program for the libraries, and I use the research that I discovered while I was working on the book.”

Hanigan Kotz will be delivering one of her library lectures in mid-October that will cover the federal government’s crackdown on alcohol and the rise and fall of bootlegging in the state.

“We generally think about prohibition as being 1919 to 1933 and that actually is just a portion of Iowa’s history,” she says. “It goes much further back than that.”

There are many tales of Chicago mobsters who would send their henchmen to Iowa in order to secure shipments of illegal booze to bring back to Windy City speakeasies. In addition to research, Hanigan Kotz says she’s done extensive interviews on the topic.

She says, “I cover the leaders who were instrumental in prohibition in different time periods, and then get into bootleggers themselves and how they made it, where they made it, how they sold it.”

Hannigan Kots will appear at the Kendall Young Library in Webster City on October 15th. The book goes on sale November 12th. Advance copies of “Moonshine By Moonlight” can be ordered through Amazon and by Bookpress Publishing.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)