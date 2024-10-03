Iowa National Guard helps rescue North Carolina hurricane victims

The Iowa National Guard used a Chinook helicopter to rescue 34 nursing home residents in the mountains of western North Carolina. The nursing home residents were stranded after all roads were washed away by the post-Hurricane Helene flooding.

The Iowa Guard has also been delivering supplies to the state, delivering some 12,000 pounds of food and water to Glenville, North Carolina.

The Iowa soldiers are continuing to work alongside North Carolina emergency management officials and the North Carolina National Guard in hurricane recovery.