Reynolds plans another trade mission to India in 2025

Governor Kim Reynolds says her recent 10-day trade mission to India is just the beginning of positioning Iowa companies, Iowa products and Iowa itself as partners in the world’s fastest growing economy.

“We’re going to go back next year because it can’t be a one-and-done,” Reynolds said during a news conference Wednesday. “This is something that we believe is the right thing to do for our state and for our farmers and manufacturers and biotechnology. We really can play a role.”

Peter Tokar, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, was part of the delegation and among a group Reynolds invited to speak during Wednesday afternoon event in her statehouse office. “Just three days after landing back in the U.S…we were already hosting a business from India that we met on the trip on potential investment in the Quad Cities area,” Tokar said.

Tokar and state officials are not revealing the name of the company.

India only allows genetically modified cotton seeds to be grown in the country and bars imports of corn and soybeans grown from genetically modified seeds. Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said there may be opportunities to export dried distillers grain and soybean meal, however.

“They have had a history of late when they needed feed ingredients, then they did allow some soybean meal in — even though it was biotech, GMO,” Naig said. “It’s closed for that now, but I think it shows a willingness and certainly a recognition that when they need things like that, they will find ways to open it up.”

Naig, who was also on the trade trip to India, said the country has a rising middle class that needs improved dietary options and India’s ag sector cannot meet the long term demand.