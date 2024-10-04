Charles City Chicken plant closes doors

Pure Prairie Poultry in Charles City is closing less than two years after they began operations.

In a statement, George Piechel, one of the owners of the plant, said, “While we continue to explore options, including possible buyers for our operations, our efforts to restart the plant on a limited basis have proven unsuccessful. Without a viable operating plan, we are discontinuing operations at our Charles City production plant effective immediately.”

Some 138 plant employees were notified Wednesday afternoon their positions had been eliminated. PPP had sought to reorganize under Chapter 11 Bankruptcy with liabilities between 100 million dollars and 500 million owed to between 200 and 999 creditors, including over $500,000 to the City of Charles City. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has been granted an emergency court order to take immediate care, custody and control of approximately 1.3 million broiler chickens owned by Pure Prairie Poultry.

The company notified state officials they were unable to purchase feed for the chickens on 14 Iowa farms the plant contracts with to grow broilers.

(By Mark Pitz, KCHA, Charles City)