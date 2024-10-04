Convoy of historic military vehicles to trek across Iowa next week

A convoy of U.S. military vehicles will make its way through north-central Iowa next week as part of a 2,500-mile journey. The Military Vehicle Preservation Association is celebrating the 15th year of its convoy program by retracing the historic Jefferson Highway route from the Minnesota border to New Orleans.

Visit Mason City executive director Lindsey James says the caravan will be a must-see, especially for veterans.

“They’ll arrive in Northwood on Monday morning, and then following their pancake breakfast, they will come to Mason City,” James says. “We’re working with the police department to coordinate a police escort, and then they will be with us, overnighting Monday evening and Tuesday evening, taking a rest day.” The convoy will head south on Wednesday.

James says it’s sponsored by the largest international historic military vehicle group, which includes roughly 3,500 members.

“They are historic and restored vehicles, military ambulances, transport vehicles,” she says. “It’s just historic and lots of character, lots of stories to be told.”

James says the public will have a chance to have an up-close look at these historic vehicles at the Mason City VFW.

“The drivers of them will be available,” James says. “They’ll be on site Monday evening from 4:00 to 6:00 at the VFW. The public is invited to come out and chat with the drivers, learn more about the vehicles, have pictures taken, learn about everyone’s travels as they’re exploring the Jefferson Highway, and thank them for keeping this history alive and sharing it with our community.”

This year marks the eighth convoy organized by the Military Vehicle Preservation Association and the first to follow a north-south axis through the heart of the country.

(By Bob Fisher, KLKK, Clear Lake)