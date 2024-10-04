Dry conditions get worse, putting stress on rural fire departments

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly all of Iowa in abnormally dry or drought conditions, with portions of Monona and Harrison counties in western Iowa in severe drought. It is the first time since May that any area of the state has carried a severe drought designation.

Glenwood Fire Chief Matt Gray says the dry weather made conditions ripe for grass and field fires, and fire departments don’t have as many firefighters as they used to.

“Some of these fires are taking three, to four, to five volunteer departments to put them out. Then, you’re getting another one, and you’re having to split up resources–and sometimes, it overwhelms everybody,” he says. Gray says the cooperation among departments has helped everyone deal with a tough situation. “All the departments in this area do an amazing job of assisting and doing what needs to be done,” Gray says. “But, if we can get more people and learn how to be a firefighter, that would be great.”

Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall says farmers need to be working in the fields to bring in the crops and that increases the fire danger. “The equipment tends to run, engines tend to run hotter with the temperature outside being warmer, that’s a concern. I think everyone’s been pretty good about not burning for the most part. Obviously, producers have to get their crops out. That’s always a risk when it’s this dry,” he says.

Marshall says there’s no rain in the forecast, so the risk will stay high into next week. “We’re looking at hot, dry Saturday conditions, and quite windy, which has a lot of us remaining diligent and vigilant both, because we know the potential’s there. We hope not, but, yeah, it’s definitely a concern,” Marshall says.

The number of burn bans in the state has more than doubled this week and now includes 34 counties.

(By Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)