Iowa Mission Of Mercy dental clinic set for Sioux City

The annual free dental care clinic is today and tomorrow at the downtown Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

Dentist Kiya Stack-Miller is co-chair and one of the volunteers for the Iowa Mission of Mercy event. “We will provide cleanings, fillings, root canals, extractions and a limited number of partial dentures, also known as flippers,” she says. The clinic opens at 6 a.m. and is on a first-come-first-served basis.

There is free child care available for those getting care, and youngsters can also get treatment. “We will have a pediatric section in our clinic for kids who also need dental care as well,” Stack-Miller. They have 100 dental stations and x-rays are available as well. Dr. Dick Hettinger has been involved since the very first event. “Since the first I-MOM in 2008 we have seen over 17,000 patients and provided free dental care totaling $12.5 million,” Hettinger says.

The clinic moves back and forth across the state each year and was last in Sioux City in 2018. They expect to see around 1,000 patients in the two days.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Radio)