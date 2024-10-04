Ottumwa holds horror movie film fest at its ‘ComiCon for Halloween’

Southeast Iowa is hosting an international horror film festival next weekend, along with what organizers describe as a spooky celebration of all things Halloween.

Holly Berg is co-founder of Halloweenapalooza, now in its 14th year of haunting Ottumwa. Berg says the film fest will draw fans of the genre from all corners of Iowa and across the Midwest.

“Independent filmmakers from all over the world submit their films and those are screened over the two days,” Berg says. “In addition to that, we have all sorts of events, costume contests, a zombie walk, and celebrity guests that will be in attendance this year are from the ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ franchise.”

All of the 51 films in the fest are considered shorts, along with this year’s full-length feature film, “Reunion From Hell II.” Multiple actors and the director from “Reunion” will be in Ottumwa for the event, signing autographs, posing for photos and speaking at panel discussions.

“It’s kind of the niche ComicCon for Halloween,” she says. “We’ll have vendors, just like at other conventions, selling horror movie memorabilia, and fun Halloween decor. So whether you just like Halloween or you’re a super big film aficionado, there’s something for everybody at it.”

The sidewalks around the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa may resemble a horror movie at times, as many attendees will be adorning themselves in frightening attire.

“You can dress up if you want. A lot of people like to come dressed up, especially tied in with a theme,” Berg says, “and on Saturday night, we have a costume contest. So a lot of people will go back to their hotel rooms and change and come to show off in the big costume contest as well.”

Halloweenapalooza runs Friday and Saturday, October 11th and 12th.