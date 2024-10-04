Slain Fort Dodge minister remembered with day for random acts of kindness

This is the annual Pay It Forward Friday in Fort Dodge, honoring the memory of Pastor Al Henderson, who was murdered five years ago this week outside his church, Saint Paul’s Lutheran.

People are urged to do random acts of kindness for one another, not just in Fort Dodge but statewide. Henderson’s widow, Kris, says she’s still in the process of recovering from the great loss on October 2nd of 2019.

“There’s hardly a day that it ever really seems real,” Henderson says. “You know, they say find a new normal, and there’s really nothing normal for me after almost 45 years of being married to Al and 30 years in the ministry. He was my home, and there’s nothing normal.”

Ten years ago, Pastor Henderson founded SOS, or Serving Our Servants, a program dedicated to supporting first responders. He started by volunteering as a chaplain for the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, and then added the Fort Dodge police and fire departments, and later the Iowa State Patrol.

“I just kept going, ‘What are you doing?’ because he was very busy already,” Henderson says. “So I struggled for a while, and then I started to see the results of those people who take care of us, learning that someone cared about them.”

Events in Fort Dodge later today will include a blood drive, a parade, free ice cream at the gazebo in the town square, and big cards people can sign to say thank you to first responders.

“He generally was always hopeful, always positive about things, and his hope was that it didn’t just stop here in Fort Dodge,” Henderson says. “He saw a need, really anywhere, anywhere where we’ve got first responders to make a connection and help support them.”

Plans are also being unveiled for what will be called the Pastor Al Pavilion at the community’s John F. Kennedy Park, to be built with money people have donated in his honor.

The man who was convicted in Henderson’s murder in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)