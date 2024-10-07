A year after Oct. 7 attacks, Grassley, Ernst join statement supporting Israel

Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are joining the 46 other Republicans in the U.S. Senate in co-sponsoring a statement of unwavering support of Israel as the country marks the deadly terrorist attacks of last October 7. The resolution calls for the safe release of U.S. citizens being held hostage in Gaza and the complete defeat of Hamas.

In a written statement, Senator Grassley said the U.S. stands with Israel in the face of “ongoing Iranian aggression.” Iran is the main backer of Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthi militants fighting against Israel.

“National security — it is so important to every one of us,” Ernst said during a speech in Des Moines on Saturday. “Take a look around. The world is literally on fire.”

Ernst said the Biden-Harris Administration has not done enough to deter Iran’s aggression. “They have open bounties on President Trump’s head, Mike Pompeo’s head, John Bolton’s head, you name it,” Ernst says, “active bounties on American citizens in our homeland.”

Ernst made her comments at a fundraiser for Governor Kim Reynolds after leading a three day bus tour in Georgia for the Trump-Vance ticket. “Think about four years ago when President Trump was in office. The world was relatively stable. We had order in the Middle East,” Ernst said. “I know that we still had the Global War on Terrorism, but he was trying to wind that down.”

Ernst, who has made four trips to Israel in the past 12 months, said Israel remains under attack from all fronts and it’s time to cut off the source of terrorism from Tehran. In a statement released early this morning, President Biden said he and Vice President Harris remain “fully committed to the safety of the Jewish people, the security of Israel” and its right “to exist and defend itself against attacks from Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis and Iran.”