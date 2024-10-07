After a century in Iowa, 4-H is still helping young people grow

Iowans might spot a few tractors in school parking lots this week as part of National 4-H Week.

Emily Saveraid is executive director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation, which has more than a hundred years of history in the Hawkeye State.

“A lot of times we think of 4-H during county fair season and state fair season, and certainly that’s an important time for us too, but this is the time when clubs are meeting and kids in-school and after-school clubs are starting to kick off their programming for the year,” Saveraid says, “so it’s a fun way to be able to celebrate and talk about the great things that 4-H is doing.”

The organization now reaches more than 120,000 young people in Iowa every year, and she says it’s grown well beyond just appealing to farm kids.

“Certainly we started with our roots in ag, and have really progressed over the years to be able to serve and meet the needs of all young people,” Saveraid says, “and give them the skills that they need to be successful as they move forward for whatever’s next for them.”

She says 4-H is empowering Iowa’s youth to reach their full potential and creating a real impact on the state.

“Certainly our traditional club program and our Clover Kids program is really strong still, but really thinking about the club program in a new way,” Saveraid says, “after-school clubs and in-school clubs and special interest clubs and really helping young people find their spark and what they’re excited about, and giving them an opportunity to dig in and dive deep and really get some important skills.”

Learn more by contacting the Iowa State University Extension and Outeach office in your county or at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/4h/

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)