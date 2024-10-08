Corn and bean harvests zoomed ahead last week

Field fires due to dry conditions seem to be the only thing slowing down the Iowa harvest.

The U.S.D.A. Crop report shows farmers increased the soybeans harvest in the last week by 31% for a total now of 58% of the beans in the bin. That is four days ahead of last year and one week ahead of the average. The amount of corn now harvested doubled last week to 22$. The is one day ahead of normal and just two days behind last year.

Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says he’s heard good things from farmers in the fields. “I’m hearing some really, really strong yields over much of the state,” Naig says. He says

the wet weather lasted long enough to help farmers out. “We sort of ran out of moisture as we got to the end of the growing season, The State of Iowa is dry again, 100% of the state is in D-0, at least abnormally dry. Some D-1 drought is back in the picture, and certainly we’re hearing some concerns about combine fires and those types of things because of dry conditions,” he says.

Naig says the amount of rain and yields can vary quite a bit, and there will be some areas of the state that might not see good yields.