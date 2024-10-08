Patronize hundreds of small Iowa businesses through one website

Tomorrow will mark the third annual Shop Iowa Day, where some 750 small businesses in the state offer pre-holiday discounts on more than 8,000 thousand unique Iowa products through a single website.

Cherie Edilson is the CEO of Member Marketplace, which is managing the ShopIowa.com platform for the Iowa Economic Development Authority. She calls this an online celebration of Iowa’s small businesses.

“It is a sale through the ShopIowa.com platform where you can explore businesses from all 99 counties,” Edilson says. “We have boutique retailers. We’ve got food-based businesses, games, home decor, just tons of products from businesses right here in Iowa that are eager to get eyes on their businesses and get new sales ahead of the holiday shopping season.”

While the event coincides with one of the Amazon Prime Day sales, Edilson hopes Iowans will consider keeping it local instead by supporting their neighbors across town or across the state. Plus, there are day-long deals.

“We have a sale happening, 30% off sitewide, to be able to buy products from all corners of the state, add them to the cart with one checkout and buy and shop local Iowa businesses online,” Edilson says. “Several businesses are also putting their products on sale, so they’re doing additional discounts in addition to what Shop Iowa is offering for the day.”

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, around 67 cents of every dollar spent locally stays in the community, helping to strengthen local economies. About half of the merchants featured on ShopIowa.com also have brick-and-mortar stores in Iowa, and Edilson is sure they’d appreciate you shopping in-person as well.

“That’s part of the requirements from IEDA. They need to either be a retail business in Iowa or a handmade-in-Iowa small business,” Edilson says. “So you can discover businesses in your community that you’ve never been to before and go in and shop them in-person and discover what’s that business that you’ve driven by several times? And now you can discover their shop online and it gives you a reason to go in store next time as well.”

There’s also a place on the site where you can sign up for a chance at a $500 shopping spree.