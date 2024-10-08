Rock Valley, Sioux Center, Boone awarded state RISE funding

The state Transportation Commission approved a change today to a state program used to help communities build roadways for business development.

The DOT”s Deb Arp says the change allows the Rebuild Iowa’s Sound Economy or RISE program to be used to relocate businesses in disaster areas. “That is limited to communities that experience state and federally recognized emergency events and where existing businesses have expressed interest in permanent relocation and documentation of business interest in relocation has been provided with an application,” Arp says.

The first project under the new designation was also approved for Rock Valley. “The city is seeking to develop a new business park located outside the flood zone with access to U.S. 18 the proposed rise roadway will provide access to 14 lots totaling more than 25 acres for light industrial purposes,” she says. Arp says the city has multiple letters of interest from local businesses impacted by the flooding, looking to relocate within the community. The Commission approved $1,482,758 for Rock Valley, which is 70% of the project.

The Transportation Commission also approved some regular RISE funding. Sioux Center was approved for a roadway to help create a roadway for business expansion. “The proposed RISE roadway will provide improved access to a proposed expansion at Service Trucks International, a manufacturer of truck bodies and telescoping cranes, and assist in the creation of six full time jobs and an additional ten jobs within the next ten years,” Arp says. This project is anticipated to be completed by July 2026.

The city of Boone was given state funding for access to the Daisy Brands dairy. “The immediate opportunity component, providing direct access to the Daisy Brand site is tied to a job creation commitment of 217 jobs. The total project cost is $3,781,981. and at an 80% rise participation rate, the recommended award is $3,025,530,” she says. Arp says the company plans to expand. “Daisy Brands will construct a 700,000 square foot manufacturing facility at the site to produce soft dairy products such as cottage cheese and sour cream. Production is anticipated to begin in 2027 and ramp up to full build out and job creation in 2032,” she says.

She says the funding comes with the promise of hundreds of new jobs. “The proposed RISE grant will support a commitment to create 217 new full time jobs within three years of roadway completion, out of an anticipated 255 rise eligible jobs created at this facility through 2032, and almost $730 million in associated capital investment.

The funding will help pay for a roadway that is expected to be completed by November 2026. There is also funding for a roundabout on U.S. Highway 30 to provide access as well, and that project is still under development.