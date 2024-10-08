Third district candidates Nunn, Baccam appear in only debate before Nov. 5

Republican incumbent Zach Nunn and Lanon Baccam, the Democratic nominee in Iowa’s third congressional district, both say they’d support steps to reduce inflation, but they disagree strongly on the topic of abortion. The candidates debated for an hour on KCCI Television Tuesday night and the first question was about lowering costs for Iowans.

Nunn said cutting taxes should be a priority. “Make sure that Iowans get more money in their pocket to invest in their community. That’s how you grow and recover,” Nunn said. “…Pass a balanced budget.”

Baccam said addressing the cost of housing and groceries should be priorities. “We have to go after the price gouging,” Baccam said, “big corporations…raising up prices for us and not passing down those savings.”

Abortion has been a defining issue in the race and the two returned to the topic often. Baccam accused Nunn of being out-of-step with the majority of Iowans. “The abortion ban that we have in this state, before most women even know they’re pregnant,” Baccam said. “He laid the groundwork for this when he was in the state legislature and what we have today is exactly what he wanted.”

Nunn voted for a six-week abortion ban in 2018, when he was a state legislator. “I am pro-life. I have voted for exceptions for rape, incest and certainly for the health of the mother,” Nunn said. “I believe strongly that we should not have a federal abortion ban.”

Both expressed support for enhanced security at the southern border, but each accused the other of failing to support efforts to accomplish that goal.

“Mr. Baccam today will you stand up to your boss Biden and he can sign right now ‘remain in Mexico,’ he can sign a bill to make sure ‘catch and release’ is ended and he can build the border wall that would help everyone today?” Nunn asked.

Baccam responded: “I think Iowans are tired of these political games where folks are trying to drive wedges between us. We actually want to see action and get things done…and Zach Nunn has failed to do that.”

It was the only debate the two are scheduled to have before November’s election.