UI Healthcare gets approval to buy cancer organization with 20 clinics

The Board of Regents approved today UI Healthcare’s plans to buy Mission Cancer and Blood’s more than 20 community clinics across Iowa. During a special meeting,

UI Vice President of Medical Affairs Denise Jamieson told the board the deal will help improve access to treatment. “Cancer rates in Iowa are the second highest in the nation, and they’re rising. And in the midst of this cancer crisis, access to cancer care across the state is insufficient to meet the needs of Iowans, and this is particularly true in rural Iowa,” Jamieson says.

She says they thoroughly review the operation before moving ahead with the purchase proposal. “Mission, Cancer and Blood is a thriving, financially sound medical group that provides access to cutting-edge cancer care, and they really excel at patient-centered care by building lifelong relationships with patients and providing personalized care,” she says.

UI Healthcare will pay $280 million to purchase Mission’s assets. Jamieson says there are several positives to the purchase. “It improves access to clinical care for patients in Iowa. Second, it expands access to community-based clinical research trials. Third, it improves access to innovative clinical therapies,” she says. Jamieson says the acquisition also gives them more opportunities for training medical students and is expected to be a draw for doctors. “We believe that it will increase the likelihood that cancer physicians stay in Iowa to practice,” she says. Mission is headquartered in Des Moines and has facilities in central and western Iowa, which includes Ankeny, Pella, Oskaloosa, Fort Dodge, and Grinnell.