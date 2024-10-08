With the on-again, off-again drought, when will fall colors peak in Iowa?

An expert from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says peak viewing for the fall colors in northern Iowa will likely start late this week and run through October 20th.

DNR forester Joe Herring, who’s based in Iowa Falls, says the leaves of one species of tree typically offer the brightest fall visibility.

“The maples are really the best color. They kind of steal the show. They give you the really nice reds, sometimes oranges and yellows, depending on the species and the location,” Herring says. “Out in the more natural timbers where we get more oak trees, they really comprise the best color later on in the season, like the second half of October and even into November.”

When most of the other colors are gone, he says the white oaks and red oaks will hold their leaves and offer pretty views. Herring says this latest stretch of dry weather should -not- dim the fall color show.

“This late drought that’s come on shouldn’t be a huge factor. If anything, it might help a little bit, because we see that the fall colors tend to be improved when we get really kind of clear and dry, blue sky days in September and October,” Herring says. “It’s kind of warm days, but cold night that tends to help give us the best fall colors.”

Peak viewing across central Iowa is usually a week or so behind, and may run through the third to fourth week in October, while southern Iowa may see good color into November.

(By Brian Fancher, KLMJ, Hampton)