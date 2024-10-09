Cedar Valley Nature Trail is now paved all the way

More than 30 bikers and residents recently came together to cut the ribbon on the completed paving of the final stretch of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail.

It comes on the 40-year anniversary of the founding of the more than 52-mile trail between Waterloo, Cedar Falls, and Cedar Rapids. Linn County Treasurer Brent Oleson has been using the trail since its inception and said the paving was possible in part due to a change in the way Iowans think about recreation. “I think through RAGBRAI and biking it has become more and popular,” he says. “When I was growing up, you never would’ve advertised your home, when you listed your home to sell, you probably would have put what school you were were close to maybe. Now if you check, they’ll tell you what trail you’re close to,” Oleson says.

Glenda Berry met her husband while biking the trail in the 1980s and says they often ride the 33 miles from Urbana to Waterloo. She says the change from the old, chipped limestone and dirt to a paved surface makes a world of difference. “It’s so nice and smooth. We ride to the depot in Waterloo, and it’s like, ‘Bump-diddy-bump-diddy-bump. This is so nice,”she says.

The Cedar Valley Nature Trail was originally developed from an abandoned rail line between Hiawatha and Evansdale.

(By Grant Winterer, Iowa Public Radio)