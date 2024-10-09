Feenstra says Hamas invaded Israel, U.S. must back Israel response

Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra says this week’s somber anniversary of the October 7 attacks was a reminder of the brutality of the terror groups Israel is facing, “and how serious it is when terrorists invade other countries, because it could be ours someday also and that’s why it’s so important to have a strong military.”

Feenstra, a Republican who represents Iowa’s fourth congressional district, has made two trips to Israel, including one this past June. “Got to speak to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant about the situation and what’s happening,” Feenstra said. “Their bottom line was, ‘We need to protect Israel. We need to protect the people.'”

Feenstra toured the site of the music festival and the villages where Hamas attacked last year. As Israel’s response enters its second year, Feenstra says it appears Hamas is using Palestinians as human shields, while Hezbollah has repeatedly lobbed bombs from Lebanon into Israel. “The solution is that we have to root out terrorism and that’s what Israel is doing,” Feenstra said. “There were 10 million people that were in bomb shelters just a week and a half ago when Iran sent over 200 and some missiles, I mean, they live that on a daily basis, threatened on a daily basis.”

Last Friday, the U.S. military launched strikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, a move Feenstra supports. “We are the undisputed leader of the free world and we must stand with our allies. I always think of what President Reagan said, that freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction,” Feenstra said. “That’s what we’re seeing here. You have the Houthis, you have these other organizations that want to wipe Israel off the map because they’re free people, just like we are in America.”

The three other Republicans who represent Iowa in the U-S House also have issued statements of support for Israel this week. First district Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks said October 7 “marked a day of both sadness and resilience for Israel.” Second district Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said Hamas is “pure evil” and “it’s past time” all those taken hostage on October 7 were released. Third district Congressman Zach Nunn said “Iran and its proxies,” like Hamas, “must be held accountable for their barbaric” acts.