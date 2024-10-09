Fourth district Democrat Melton questions Netanyahu’s war strategy

Ryan Melton, the Democrat running against Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra, says the U.S. should support Israel’s defense and its response to the October 7 attacks, but there should be limits.

“Hamas is horrible. Everything that can be done that still respects the dignity of the Palestinian folks in Gaza, in the West Bank…should be done to try to rid Palestine of Hamas,” Melton said during an appearance on Iowa Press on Iowa PBS. “However…we should not be providing offensive military funding to Netanyahu.”

The Hamas attacks on Israeli civilians last October were “horrible and indefensible,” according to Melton. “But I think Netanyahu has really amplied problems here and has played into the hands of Hamas here,” Melton said. “…There have been tens of thousands of Palestinians that have lost their lives, the dropping of non-precision munitions upon densely populated areas, while Hamas fighters were in the tunnels, unscathed from those.”

Melton points to a recent poll showing 64% of Israeli citizens favor a cease fire linked with the release of hostages held by Hamas. “I think it’s hard for anyone to really put together a robust argument that what Netanyahu is doing in Palestine is increasing the likelihood that Israelis will have a longer lasting peace as well,” Melton said.

Israel is fighting Hezbollah, another Iranian-based terrorist group, in Lebanon. Melton called Hezbollah an “obviously a horrible organization,” but he said that doesn’t mean Netanyahu’s decision-making can’t be questioned. “Is the person on the Israeli side that’s leading the offensive cognizant and necessarily concerned about minimizing civilian casualties?” Melton asks. “And his track record pretty clearly since October 7 has been no.”

Feenstra has the United States must stand with Israel as it roots out terrorism.