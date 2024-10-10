DOT approves 28 applications to build new electric vehicle charging network

The Iowa Department of Transportation has awarded the first round of funding for the National Electric Vehicles Infrastructure program to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations.

The DOT’s Deb Arp says the federal program is providing 7.5 billion dollars nationwide for the program. “Iowa will be allocated about $10.3 million per year, totaling over 51 million dollars over the five-year life of the act,” she says. Iowa designated four alternative fuel corridors, Interstates 80, 380, 29, and 35, where the chargers will be installed.

“Seventy-three applications meeting the program requirements were reviewed, requesting over $45 million. Twenty-eight applications have been selected with an intended award amount $16.2 million and 5.6 million in matching private funds, for total estimated project costs of nearly $22 million,” Arp says. The funding requires the chargers be spaced no more than 50 miles apart and less than one mile from Interstates and highway corridors, and be near restrooms, small businesses, and other amenities.

“With just this first cycle, we were able to select projects leaving just a few gaps in the network, remaining toward a full build out if all of these sites develop as proposed, our next priority will be to award three to four sites to fill those remaining gaps,” Arp says. Arp says they can now get started on the planning for the sites. “Our next steps include working with these awardees to execute project agreements and begin the logistics of assisting them through the federal project development process,” Arp says. She says they’ll also conduct some outreach to the remaining gap areas before the next round of funding.

Here is a list of the EV Awards:EV charger 2024 funding PDF