Ernst says FEMA, SBA haven’t requested more funding for hurricanes

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says she’s willing to return to Washington to approve more funding for FEMA, but Ernst says there’s been no request from the agency for more money.

“These folks are facing horrible, horrible consequences because of these storms,” Ernst said this morning after an event in West Des Moines. “…Just provide us the documentation…so we know we’re doing the right thing.”

There’s currently $11 billion in FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Fund and FEMA’s administrator says that is enough to support the on-going response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton. FEMA provides funding for search and rescue operations and emergency shelter after disasters.

Ernst, who’s among the Republican leadership group in the U.S. Senate, said the head of the Small Business Administration told her this morning that the SBA is quickly running out of loan money. “I want to see numbers, O.K.? I was a county auditor. The numbers matter,” Ernst said, “so present us with the information, the facts and most certainly if you do need those dollars, we want to ensure that you get those dollars.”

But Ernst told reporters the Office of Management and Budget has not presented congress with documentation that the SBA or FEMA need emergency funding now. Congress is set to reconvene November 12.

Ernst met with a group of Iowa small business owners at a West Des Moines business this morning and heard concerns about taxes and delays in delivery of the COVID-era “Employment Retention Tax Credit.” Dramatically rising shipping costs and the complicated system of complying with sales tax laws in multiple states when making online sales were also discussed.