FEMA disaster centers in Clay, Sioux County to close Saturday

FEMA plans to close the state’s last two Disaster Recovery Centers in Clay and Sioux County this Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

FEMA spokesman Chad McCormick says there has been a lot of work done. “It’s been a significant year with tornadoes this year, flooding events across the Midwest, all the way down into Texas area, and then, as you see with the two current hurricanes that are coming in,” he says. Iowa residents still have until October 22nd to apply for federal disaster assistance.

McCormick says at one time there were almost 25 centers open to help Iowans. “We try to provide grants. Those are monies that do not have to be paid back. FEMA can’t come in and make you whole,” he says. “We can’t duplicate benefits relating to insurance. So, a lot of folks may receive a denial letter, and that’s usually because we’re waiting to see what the insurance is going to pay out.” So far, FEMA has approved almost $70 million in aid for about 8,500 Iowa residents after tornadoes in Minden and Greenfield and historic flooding in northwest Iowa.

McCormick says that starting next week, flood victims in northwest Iowa will have access to long-term disaster recovery centers operated by the state, where residents can get help with FEMA applications and state and local aid. There is already one open in Pottawattamie County. McCormick says hurricanes Helene and Milton will create more calls and that could cause delays for people trying to contact FEMA’s call center.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)