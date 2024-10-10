Iowa blood is being shipped to Florida, more donors urgently needed

Iowans who have loved ones in central Florida are being encouraged to give blood in their honor, as hospitals in that region are overwhelmed following Wednesday night’s strike by Hurricane Milton.

Shay Willis, at LifeServe Blood Center, says one shipment was rushed south before the big storm came ashore.

“We have sent more than 250 blood products, red cells and platelets both, to the area being impacted by Hurricane Milton,” Willis says. “We’ll see today if there’s any additional need, but this is just one way that we can help our fellow community blood centers, but also the hospitals down there that may need to be able to treat patients.”

Blood supplies are very scarce in Iowa, Willis says, while the entire nation is seeing a worrisome shortage.

“So when we have these emergencies like this, that obviously puts an additional strain on the supply,” Willis says. “So what we’re encouraging Iowans to do is to find a local LifeServe Blood Center Donor Center, or mobile blood drive near them, schedule an appointment, and keep that appointment, and come out and give the gift of life.”

Blood centers across Iowa are urging people to donate a pint, whatever their blood type.

“Type O-negative most commonly is in the critically low level, because it is the universal blood donor,” Willis says, “but I truly think the message is, all blood types matter, because no matter your type, the product that we’re able to receive from you is going to help someone.”

LifeServe provides blood products to 175 hospitals primarily in Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Illinois. LifeServe has donor centers in Ames, Des Moines, Fort Dodge, Mason City, Marshalltown, Sioux City, and Urbandale.

Call 800-287-4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.