30 Iowa cities in competition for large-scale mural

Thirty Iowa cities have entered a state contest to win a large-scale public mural for their community. The design and painting will be done by Iowa City artist Thomas Agran who has been commissioned by non-profits, cities and corporations to do over 50 murals in the past decade.

Each city competing for a mural submitted a one-minute video to showcase the attributes of their town. A few of the videos directly mentioned the mural. Online voting to determine the three finalists ends on Tuesday, October 15 at 5 p.m.

Watch the videos and cast a vote at this website. Here’s the list of communities that are vying for the mural: Waverly, OsceolaCounty/Sibley, Adair, Oelwein, Fort Dodge, Fort Madison, Fairfield, Mt. Ayr, Indianola, Lone Tree, Boone, Greenfield, Pocahontas, Quad Cities, LeClaire, West Branch, Manchester, Rock Rapids, Sac City, Jefferson, Ames, Cedar Rapids, Elkader, Villisca, Spencer, Harlan and Osceola.