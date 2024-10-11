Combines are rolling as Iowa’s clear skies make for a quick harvest

Weather conditions are ideal for harvest and Iowa farmers are able to move at a quick pace this year.

Andy Sabers farms north of Manchester and says it’s not often they’re blessed with day after day of sunshine and warm temperatures during fall.

“It’s going pretty good. It’s probably one of our best years, no doubt, as far as crops go,” Sabers says. “It’s kind of amazing, with all the rain we had up front, kind of thought we’re going to lose some nitrogen, but everything turned out really, really good.”

Alan Atwater farms southwest of Manchester and says the harvest work has pretty much been non-stop since they started.

“It has been perfect, there’s no doubt about that,” Atwater says. “I do not recall a fall that we have not had any rain, so this has been something. The only thing we’ve got to watch now is fire hazards. If it stays like this, we should hopefully be done in about a week, week and a half.”

The latest USDA crop report shows 22-percent of the state’s corn has been harvested, a day ahead of normal, while the soybean harvest has reached 58-percent complete, one week ahead of average.

Cooler temperatures are in the forecast, and dry weather is expected to continue into next week.

(Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)