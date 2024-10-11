Man caught selling drugs to Storm Lake informant gets 25 year sentence

A Denison man found guilty of selling about a quarter pound of meth in Storm Lake has been sentenced to prison.

In July of last year, Martin Mancilla-Gomez was arrested after selling 113 grams of meth to an informant cooperating with Storm Lake Police. A drug-sniffing dog found another 443 grams of meth wrapped in plastic and hidden inside a wet-dry vacuum in Mancilla-Gomez’s vehicle.

This summer, a jury found him guilty of one count of possession of meth with the intent to deliver. Mancilla-Gomez, who is 58 years old, must serve at least four years of a 25 year sentence before he’s eligible for parole.

(Reporting by Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)