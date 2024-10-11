Proposed Storm Lake pigeon ordinance similar to Sioux City’s

After pushback on a previously proposed 10 bird limit on the number of pigeons that could be kept at a Storm Lake residence, city officials are considering a 100 bird limit.

During a meeting last month, a family that raises and races homing pigeons told the Storm Lake City Council they often have 80 birds on their property. Longtime resident Dan Maier said Storm Lake had problems in the 1980s and ’90s with pigeon and crow droppings — and it will be a problem again if up to 100 birds are allowed at a single property.

“They’re going to land on wires, trees, buildings and defecate and once they defecate, it hits the soil, the soil gets stirred up, a fungus grows and you breathe it and it lives off the moist part of your body,” he said, “i.e. respiratory — the lungs.”

Daryle Saltzgiver, president of the Missouri River Flyers pigeon racing club, disputed the idea that homing pigeons spread respiratory illnesses.

“I’ve had pigeons since I was eight years old. I’m in the loft 4-6 hours per day — no health issues. There’s seven known cases in the state of Iowa in history,” Saltzgiver said. “As far as the birds adding to the flocks that are already in town, these are homing pigeons. Believe me, if they’re in Storm Lake, they’re going to come home.”

Storm Lake City Council member Meg McKeon said she’s learned a lot about homing pigeons in the past couple of months.

“I think it’s been helpful to understand that these pigeons are specially bred and cannot be confused with wild pigeons,” McKeon said, “and we’re not going to get rid of wild pigeons.”

Storm Lake officials are preparing an ordinance for pigeons that’s like one Sioux City has had for decades. A public hearing on the ordinance will be held at the next council meeting on November 4.

(Reporting by Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)