66-year-old arrested, charged with robbing Fort Dodge bank

A 66-year-old man is accused of robbing a Fort Dodge bank. Juan Alberto Flores-Andino of Fort Dodge has been charged with two felonies — second degree theft and second degree robbery.

Authorities received a panic alarm from Availa Bank just after 3:30 Friday afternoon, but the suspect was not immediately located. At about 6:30 Friday evening, a Webster County Deputy located the suspect’s vehicle traveling on Highway 20, conducted a traffic stop and took Flores-Andino into custody.

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)