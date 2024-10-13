Inmates have been moved into new Woodbury County Jail

After a year of construction delays, the new Woodbury County Jail is housing inmates.

On Friday night, the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department began moving all 210 inmates from the old downtown jail to the new jail on the northside of Sioux City. The first group of inmates were moved out of the old jail at 11:15 Friday night and by 6:15 Saturday morning all inmates had been transferred.

About 70 Woodbury County Correctional Officers, 40 Woodbury County Deputies and Reserve Deputes and two Iowa Department of Corrections officers staffed the transition. The Iowa State Patrol handled 9-1-1 calls in Woodbury County during the seven hours it took to complete the transfers.

(Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)