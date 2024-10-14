Acclaimed author speaks at sold-out event in Des Moines tonight

A #1 New York Times bestselling author will be speaking at an event in central Iowa tonight.

Ta-Nehisi Coates gained global acclaim with his 2015 book “Between the World and Me,” which won the National Book Award for non-fiction.

His new work, “The Message,” is a collection of three essays about his journeys to Africa, Palestine, and South Carolina, where his first book was banned.

Organizers of the event say Coates’ latest book is “about the urgent need to untangle ourselves from the destructive myths that shape our world–and our own souls–and embrace the liberating power of even the most difficult truths.”

Tonight’s event at the Franklin Event Center in Des Moines is sold out.