GOP VP nominee Vance in Iowa raising money for Trump campaign

Republican Vice Presidential nominee J-D Vance headlined a campaign fundraiser in Iowa this morning.

The Des Moines Register was first to report the appearance by Vance at a high-dollar event in Des Moines. Tickets to the reception were $5000 per couple and individuals who gave or raised $50,000 got to sit in on a roundtable discussion with Vance.

The event’s invitation listed Iowa native Matt Whitaker, who served as Trump’s acting Attorney General in late 2018 and early 2019, as a special guest alongside the GOP’s vice presidential nominee. It was a private event and Vance had no public stops scheduled in the state.