Grassley: Disaster funding is more than ample, satisfied with FEMA response

Some Democrats are calling for Congress to return from its recess to enact emergency legislation that would pay for additional relief following the two recent hurricanes that caused significant damage in several southern states.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican, says he’s confident there’s sufficient funding in place to handle the disasters.

“Just before we left, we put $20 billion in the pot, and as of Sunday, only 2% of that was spent yet,” Grassley says, “so there’s only three weeks to go until Congress is in session, so there’s more than ample amount of money available.”

Federal lawmakers aren’t scheduled to return to business until November 12th. Grassley says -if- they’re called back, he’d go, but he doesn’t think such action is necessary.

The adequacy of FEMA’s response to the hurricanes is the subject of much “he said/she said” debate among the presidential candidates, but Grassley says he thinks the agency is doing what it’s supposed to do.

“At least what I know from reading in the newspapers, listening to the radio, and watching TV, I’m satisfied,” Grassley says, “but I’m not in Asheville, North Carolina, seeing it on the ground.”

Hurricane Helene spawned severe winds, heavy rain and record flooding in western North Carolina, where Iowa utility crews are still helping to restore the power.

Iowa has had its share of terrible weather events this year, too, and Grassley says FEMA’s response in Iowa to deadly tornadoes and historic flooding was up to par.

“Things that have happened in Minden and Greenfield, and let’s see, Spencer would be where we had a flood, Rock Valley, we had a flood,” Grassley says. “I’ve been to those communities today, and I’m satisfied with what I saw FEMA doing here in Iowa.”

In addition to the billions in damage from the two hurricanes coming 13 days apart, Helene killed at least 250 people in seven states, while Milton is blamed in 14 deaths in Florida.