Man charged in death of Council Bluffs woman

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested a Council Bluffs man Monday in the death of a woman whose body was found in Fremont County in February.

The body of 28-year-old Brianne McIntosh of Council Bluffs was found in rural Fremont County. A relative reported McIntosh missing to the Omaha Police Department on December 12th, 2023. The DCI says the autopsy found McIntosh sustained a severe facial injury related to her death.

The DCI arrested 45-year-old Justin Sickler on charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and third-degree theft. Sickler was taken to the Pottawattamie County Jail.