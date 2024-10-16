Emmet County has temporary moratorium on wind turbine permits

The Emmet County Board of Supervisors has approved a temporary moratorium on construction permits for new wind energy projects in the county. The county’s planning and zoning board has proposed updates to zoning rules for wind turbines.

Supervisor Tim Schumacher of Estherville says the board now has time to review the proposal. “We just need to tap the brakes a little bit, take a breath and try to catch up with technology on our ordinance,” Schumacher says. “The technology’s gone far greater than any of us imagined in the last 10-12 years since we developed the original ordinance and we just need to catch up so we can have the same assurances in place that we had with the original.”

The moratorium will be in effect until January 31, 2025. Schumacher say county officials now have time to review the potential impact of wind turbines on Emmet County residents.

“We are probably one of the highest in the state as far as wind speed – probably 17.5 (miles per hour) or better and so as I look at ways to keep Emmet County strong and develop Emmet County, that seemed like a logical choice,” says Schumaker, who describes himself as a supporter of wind energy development.

A public hearing on the new wind energy ordinance will be held next Thursday, October 24, at the Emmet County Courthouse. Earlier this year developers of the Red Rock Wind Energy project said they plan to erect 18 turbines in Emmet County. The company submitted its application for a construction permit to Emmet County officials earlier this month.

(By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)