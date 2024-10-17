Emerald ash borer overtakes 99th county leaving all infected

The final Iowa county has fallen to the Emerald ash borer invasion.

The invasive insect that destroys ash trees was discovered recently in an ash tree in Armstrong in Emet County in northwest Iowa, marking the 99th county with an infestation. The first EAB infestation was found in Allamakee County in eastern Iowa in 2010. There were an estimated 54 million woodland ash trees and three million in urban areas when the outbreak was first discovered.

Many infected ash trees were cut down, and some were also cut down as a precaution. It’s not know exactly how many trees have been lost to the invasive pest.

Some tree owners have opted to treat their ash trees to keep them alive as long as they can.