Iowa’s governor gets CATO Institute’s top fiscal responsibility grade

A libertarian think tank’s latest Fiscal Responsibility Report Card on America’s Governors gives Iowa’s Kim Reynolds its highest score.

The CATO Institute’s report says Reynolds has overseen lean budgets and been a champion tax reformer. She got an “A” grade for signing five income tax cuts into law, including one earlier this year that will shrink Iowa’s income tax to a single rate of three-point-eight percent for the 2025 tax year. The group’s “Fiscal Responsibility” score card gave Reynolds its highest rating in 2022 as well. Reynolds said it’s “an honor to be recognized” by an organization that “promotes liberty limited government and free markets.”

The CATO Institute hosted Reynolds at a forum in 2023. “The great thing about Republican governors is we’re very competitive,” Reynolds said during the event, “…which means I’m going to have to continue to cut taxes for Iowans that I have the amazing opportunity to represent.”

Reynolds has said her goal is to eliminate the state income tax before her current term as governor ends in early 2027.

The CATO Institute gave five other Republican governors “A” grades for fiscal responsibility, including neighboring governors in Nebraska and South Dakota. The Democratic governors of Wisconsin and Minnesota are among six who got failing grades. The Republican governor of neighboring Missouri got a “D” in the group’s “Fiscal Responsibility” rating and the Democratic governor of Illinois got a “C” grade.