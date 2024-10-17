IRS holding a hiring event in central Iowa today

The Internal Revenue Service is holding an event in central Iowa today where they are looking to hire more than 100 people. IRS spokesperson Christopher Miller says the employees will help taxpayers.

“You don’t have to have any previous tax experience for this job. The IRS will train you to be successful in the position as a contact representative,” he says. “These are employees at the IRS who contact taxpayers over the phone and help them with technical assistance.” He says there are a few things that will help you get the job. “Qualified candidates will ideally have a year of customer service experience or a bachelor’s degree or a combination of education and experience,” Miller says.

The event is at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Des Moines today from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. “We’re asking that people pre-register for the event and then bring along two forms of identification and perhaps your resume. If you can’t pre-register, just show up in the afternoon, when we will be working with walk ins to get them through the process. So those folks may want to bring along a resume to be able to fill out the application,” Miller says. You can register online.

Miller says qualified candidates will find out at the event if they are hired. “We can offer them a job on the spot, which makes this a great event, because you can leave knowing you already have a job,” Miller says. The annual salary for these positions starts at $39,868. Miller says the IRS offers exceptional benefits, career development, advancement opportunities, and meaningful purpose-driven work.