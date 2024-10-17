Vitamins may help improve Iowans’ health, but they’re not a cure-all

Some Iowans are in the habit of gobbling a few multivitamins daily, but one health care professional says too much of a good thing -can- lead to complications.

Halley Molstad, a registered dietician at Gundersen Health System, says you don’t need a multivitamin if you’re eating a well balanced, healthy diet, though she knows older Iowans often face a series of potential barriers.

“People might have conditions like arthritis or Parkinson’s that interfere with their ability to cook,” Molstad says. “They might have dental issues which might make it harder for them to chew certain foods, or they might have limited access to the grocery store due to transportation issues, so they’re more at risk of not getting in all of those nutrients.”

Studies show most Americans are -not- getting the recommended amounts of healthy foods they need, so Molstad says they might benefit from taking a multivitamin.

“I would prefer that people would really focus on trying to improve their diets, trying to get more fruits and vegetables, more whole grains, lean proteins, low fat dairy, that would be my first choice,” Molstad says, “but sometimes, people just aren’t able to do that consistently, so a multivitamin can be helpful to kind of fill in those gaps.”

She says people who have various health conditions should -not- be taking certain nutrients in a supplement form.

“Definitely, there can be some health risks to having very high doses of vitamins and minerals,” Molstad says. “If you are planning to start a supplement, I would encourage you to talk to your doctor, especially if you have a serious health condition. High doses of Vitamin A, high doses of Vitamin E, have some health risks.”

Gundersen Health System has clinics in Calmar, Decorah, Fayette, Lansing, Postville and Waukon, and a hospital in West Union.