Casey’s to take over naming rights to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines

The Des Moines venue where hundreds of sports and other events are held is getting a new name.

The Wells Fargo Arena and Iowa Events Center will be renamed the Casey’s Center as the Ankeny-based convenience store chain signed a 10-year deal for the naming rights. The 17,000-seat arena opened in 2005 and took over hosting the boys’ and girls’ state basketball, and boys’ state wrestling tournaments from Veterans Auditorium. It has also hosted the NCAA men’s basketball tournament multiple times.

The name will be changed on July 1st, and it is the first naming rights deal for Casey’s started with stores in Iowa, and now has them in 16 other states.