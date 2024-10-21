Halloween masks of Kamala and Donald are already selling out in Iowa

As October 31st approaches, Iowans are preparing to deck themselves out for costume parties and trick-or-treating as everything from presidential candidates to Wednesday Addams.

Juanita Cameron, at the Theatrical Shop in West Des Moines, says many popular Halloween disguises this fall are based on movies that were big earlier in the year.

“This year is looking at a lot of Beetlejuice, and also Beetlejuice has a bride, so we have those rental and purchase here at the Theatrical Shop,” Cameron says. “He’s big, and then Deadpool.”

With Election Day looming, Cameron was asked whether they have any masks resembling familiar political figures.

“Yes, we do, and they’re selling out quick. As a matter of fact, I have some Kamala on order, that’s on the way,” Cameron says, laughing. “Donald Trump, well, you know, his is sold out already.” She says Joe Biden masks also remain a hot commodity.

Cameron says the Valley Junction store is always particularly busy during October.

“There’s a lot of people coming in because there’s themed parties, and then there’s the contests to see who’s the wackiest, the craziest, the ugliest, the scariest,” she says. “A lot of people are coming in for accessories, and so that kind of puts us in a good light, because we have all these accessories and things to go with the costumes.”

She’s not sure why, but Cameron says Bonnie and Clyde is a popular “couples” costume this year.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)