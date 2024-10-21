Man in critical condition after being shot by Sioux City police

A man shot by Sioux City is hospitalized in critical condition.

Police responded to the east side of the city Sunday evening around 7:20 after a woman said she was approached by a man who displayed a pistol and then walked away. Officers found the man and say he took off and started firing shots at them and they lost him.

Officers searching for the man found him in the crawl space of a home and say he refused to come out and they fired at him when he appeared to be reaching for the gun. No officers were hurt and the man is not yet being identified.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)