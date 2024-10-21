Plan ahead and prep your pet for trick-or-treat night

With Halloween just ten days away, a pet expert suggests Iowans start preparing their dogs and cats now for the sights and sounds that will come with trick-or-treating season.

Just like how fireworks on the 4th of July can be difficult for some animals, Brittany Baumann says Halloween can be a confusing, frightening time for pets, too, especially if they’re not used to droves of goblins at the door.

“Now might be a good time to try to desensitize your pets to all of that commotion, the doorbell ringing, people shouting ‘Trick or treat,'” Baumann says. “Practice in advance. Have maybe your neighbor come over and knock on the door and give your pet a treat.”

When spooked, some pets may dart out the door and run off, so it could be a wise move to just keep them safe in an enclosed space for trick-or-treat night.

“Maybe you don’t have enough time between now and actual Halloween to practice,” she says. “Then maybe you need to come up with an alternative plan, and that would be putting that pet who is shy, fearful or barking a lot into maybe a more confined space in your home, a quiet room.”

If you have a costume for your pet and plan to take the animal trick-or-treating, Baumann says it’d be a smart move to not spring it on them.

“So what we don’t recommend is that people buy the costume and the first time that dog sees it or tries it on is on Halloween night,” she says. “You want to get them used to that and practice in advance and creating those positive associations with that costume.”

Baumann, spokeswoman for the Minnesota-based Animal Humane Society, says if you have a jack-o-lantern on the front porch, don’t assume the worst if your pooch takes a big bite out of it.

“Pumpkin itself is actually like a low-calorie super food. It has lots of vitamins and nutrients. It has a high fiber content as well, which can be helpful for your pet,” she says, “but I also want to warn people, everything in moderation.”

A pumpkin can make a pet sick, especially if it’s been sitting outside for a few days and got moldy on the inside.