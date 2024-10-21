U.S. House Speaker campaigns for Iowa candidates

The Speaker of the U.S. House made a quick trip to Iowa to rally with two Iowa Republicans seeking re-election.

Speaker Mike Johnson said he’s been to Iowa “multiple times” because the races in Iowa’s first and third congressional districts could decide whether Republicans retain majority control of the U.S. House.

“These races are very close,” Johnson said, “so when I tell you every vote counts — in Iowa, we mean every vote counts.”

Johnson campaigned in Indianola with Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks and noted she won her first race in 2020 by just six votes. Johnson spoke to a crowd in West Des Moines about Congressman Zach Nunn, who won his first race in 2022 by about 2000 votes.

“This is my bird’s eye view having been in all these district’s around the country and I go to swing districts and toss up districts in blue states and red states, of course — everywhere that there are candidates who are in tight races,” Johnson said. “This is one of the very tightest in the country, but I am very optimistic.”

Lanon Baccam the Democrat running against Nunn, got campaign support from neighboring states this weekend. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar joined Baccam for an event in Des Moines on Friday. On Saturday, former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander — president of a non-profit that builds houses for veterans — spoke to a group of campaign volunteers in Johnston on Saturday morning.

“The reason that you’re here doing this is you’re trying to make it so that your kids and your grandkids are more likely to make their home in the place where you’ve made your home,” Kander said, “so I’m just here to say, ‘Thank you for doing that. I really appreciate it. Go get ’em.'”

Christina Bohannan, the Democrat running in Iowa’s first congressional district, met with campaign volunteers in Scott County on Saturday and joined teams going door-to-door to speak with voters. Bohannan and Miller-Meeks are scheduled to debate tonight on Iowa PBS.