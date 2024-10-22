Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says McNamara ‘has to play better’

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz today said quarterbacks Cade McNamara and Brendan Sullivan are both doing well in practice, but Ferentz is not making a quarterback change for Saturday’s game against Northwestern.

“Game competition factors in there really less severely. The guys that are playing, obviously, you have concrete examples and then guys that are not, there — you know — you’re projecting a little bit and that’s part of the deal,” Ferentz said earlier this afternoon during his weekly news conference. “There’s never 100% answer typically at least, but I think they’re both doing a good job and, you know, Cade has to play better….Cade’s going to have to throw the ball a little bit more accurately.”

Ferentz told reporters he has confidence in Sullivan, who transferred to Iowa from Northwestern, but McNamara is the starter.

“It’s easier to talk about putting somebody in the game than just doing it, especially at that position,” Ferentz said. “We’ve seen enough I think good things out of Cade to feel like he gives us our best chance out there…We have enough confidence he’ll play well Saturday, but we’ll also keep an open mind. You have to.”

Ferentz said the Hawkeye offense and defense have to focus on the details of what went wrong at Michigan State as they prepare for this week’s game against Northwestern.

“It was tough on Sunday to look at the tape…A couple of things that stood out offensively: third downs, you know, in the first half, we’re 0-5, so really couldn’t sustain any drives and I think the bigger picture there is we had a couple of negative yard plays, something we really hadn’t been inflicted by very frequently…Then defensively it was just a tough game overall,” Ferentz said. “…We’re playing a team that we have a lot of respect for and they’ve proven they’re certainly capable. (They had) a really good win a couple of weeks ago at Maryland and Maryland just had a big win, so I mean it’s week to week and you just really have to stay focused on that and the teams that do that the best probably are the teams that are going to be the most successful.”

The team’s defensive miscues are “uncharacteristic,” according to Ferentz. The Hawkeyes current rank 83rd in pass yards allowed per game. “I kind of look at the thing more collectively, but yeah I mean clearly (Michigan State) wasn’t a good night — 400 plus yards and it’s physical, but also communications sometimes and everybody being on the same page and that’s what defense is all about. All 11 guys being tied on a string, if you will, and so if you get somebody out of place you could create some voids and give up some plays,” Ferentz said. “…The biggest thing we’ve got to do is just try to take care of what we can do detail wise, technique wise and try to match up against this opponent.”

Saturday’s Iowa-Northwestern game in Iowa City is scheduled to start at 2:30.